VIDEO: Mahomes gives ‘riders up’ command at Kentucky Derby

Posted at 5:59 PM, May 06, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes’ tour of big events continued Saturday at Churchill Downs.

NBC Sports cameras captured the Chiefs quarterback giving the ‘riders up’ command just moments before the racing of the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the city of Louisville, the commonwealth of Kentucky and sports fans world wide have been waiting for this moment,” Mahomes started before completing with “riders up.”

Mahomes, wearing purple, gave two thumbs up after making the announcement.

