Vines lifts US over Haiti 1-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener

Busio makes USA Debut in front of KC crowd
Charlie Riedel/AP
United States defender Sam Vines (3) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against Haiti, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 10:34 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 23:35:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sam Vines scored his first international goal on a header in the eighth minute, and a U.S. team mostly of backup players opened the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Haiti.

Shaq Moore's cross bounced off two Haitans to Gyasi Zardes, who popped up the ball for Vines to head past goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre from 6 yards.

Moore was making his sixth international appearance and Vines his fourth. Walker Zimmerman hit the crossbar just before Vines' goal and Nicholas Gioacchini struck a post in the 66th.

