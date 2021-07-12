Vines lifts US over Haiti 1-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup opener

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sam Vines scored his first international goal on a header in the eighth minute, and a U.S. team mostly of backup players opened the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory over Haiti.

Shaq Moore's cross bounced off two Haitans to Gyasi Zardes, who popped up the ball for Vines to head past goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre from 6 yards.

Moore was making his sixth international appearance and Vines his fourth. Walker Zimmerman hit the crossbar just before Vines' goal and Nicholas Gioacchini struck a post in the 66th.