Vinnie Pasquantino to undergo season-ending surgery for torn labrum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino's 2023 season is over.

Pasquantino is set to undergo season-ending surgery for a torn labrum, the team announced Wednesday.

The first baseman suffered an injury in the Royals' opening series game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards last Friday. He was immediately placed on the 10-day injured list the following day with an injury designation of right shoulder instability.

Before his season-ending injury, Pasquantino had hit for slash line .247/.324/.437 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs.

While his sophomore season has not been quite as successful as his rookie season, Pasquantino has still been one of the few players on the Royals' roster — alongside catcher Salvador Perez, infielder Nick Pratto, outfielder Edward Olivares and third baseman Matt Duffy — to be hitting above league average, according to Baseball-Reference.

Pasquantino's injury is a severe blow to the team, which is tied with the Colorado Rockies as the worst-hitting offense in the league, as of June 14, according to Fangraphs.

Additionally, the loss of Pasquantino means no more Pasquatch sightings at Kauffman Stadium.

