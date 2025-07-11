Vinnie Pasquantino trades day off for day with kids at youth baseball camp

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino gave up his typical off-day routine of relaxing at home to spend time with more than 100 young athletes Tuesday at a youth baseball camp at Grandview High School.

“Camps were always some of the most fun I had over the summer,” Pasquantino said. “So being able to host my own is super cool. I know how much they meant to me.”

Pasquantino, who grew up in Richmond, Virginia, said he never met a professional baseball player while growing up — nor did he expect to become one.

“I wasn’t the biggest or best at anything in high school,” he said. “I told some parents that when I was in middle school, I played Bilbo Baggins in "The Hobbit" because I was short.”

Though he was there to teach fundamentals, the Royals slugger said he learned a few things himself, including from a camper who impressed him during batting drills.

“One kid, when I was throwing side toss, was just crushing balls,” Pasquantino said. “So I asked him for tips.”

Pasquantino also took a turn throwing batting practice. That's something he admitted doesn’t come naturally.

“It’s scary,” he said. “I haven’t done it in so long. Even with a Wiffle Ball, I was just trying to give them something good to hit.”

The experience gave him a new appreciation for his own batting practice pitcher.

“I get upset with our BP pitcher sometimes, now I know how hard it is,” he said. “I owe him an apology.”

As the Royals prepare to host the New York Mets in a three-game series beginning Friday, Pasquantino said his main goal at camp was to remind kids why they play the game.

“Have fun. Be a good teammate. Just enjoy it,” he said.

Following the weekend series, Kansas City heads into the All-Star break, and Pasquantino will finally get a real day off.