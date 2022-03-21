Watch
Virginia hires Missouri State's Agugua-Hamilton as women's basketball coach

Matthew Hinton/AP
FILE - Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton signals during the first half of the team's First Four game against Florida State in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. Virginia on Monday, March 21, named Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton, for the past three seasons the women's coach at Missouri State, as its basketball coach.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 12:04:57-04

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia has hired Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton of Missouri State as its women's basketball coach.

Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement. Agugua-Hamilton compiled a 74-15 record in three seasons with the Lady Bears.

Her team won two Missouri Valley Conference titles and reached the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons, advancing to the Sweet 16 last year before losing to No. 1 overall seed Stanford.

Agugua-Hamilton replaces Tina Thompson, who was fired after her fourth season on March 3.

Agugua-Hamilton is a Virginia native and guided the Lady Bears to nine wins against Power Five programs.

