Walk-off Winners! Salvy wins it again for Royals in the 9th

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates with Jarrod Dyson (1) after driving in the winning run with a single during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Salvador Perez
Posted at 11:15 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 00:15:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit a game-ending RBI single, and the Kansas City Royals avoided a sweep by topping the Tampa Bay Rays 9-8. Jorge Soler, Hunter Dozier and Carlos Santana homered for Kansas City, which trailed 6-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning.

Scott Barlow allowed Joey Wendle's tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth, but got the win when the Royals rallied. Wendle had two hits and three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which had won five in a row.

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer during the Rays' four-run first inning against Jacob Junis.

