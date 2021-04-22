Walk-off Winners! Salvy wins it again for Royals in the 9th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit a game-ending RBI single, and the Kansas City Royals avoided a sweep by topping the Tampa Bay Rays 9-8. Jorge Soler, Hunter Dozier and Carlos Santana homered for Kansas City, which trailed 6-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning.

Where have we seen this before? 🤔#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/1ltP4gwjj9 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 22, 2021

Scott Barlow allowed Joey Wendle's tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth, but got the win when the Royals rallied. Wendle had two hits and three RBIs for Tampa Bay, which had won five in a row.

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer during the Rays' four-run first inning against Jacob Junis.