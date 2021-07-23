WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, QBs, rookies arrive at Chiefs training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among those who reported to St. Joseph, Missouri, Friday on the first day of training camp.

Mahomes was joined by fellow quarterbacks and rookies to report to camp. Veterans are set to report to camp next Monday.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, fans and members of the media weren’t allowed on the University of Western Missouri campus to watch as players and coaches arrived Friday.

That didn’t stop team personnel from playing the part, grabbing video of Mahomes arriving at camp.

During a press conference with reporters Friday, Mahomes said his mindset entering the season is to “push to be even better.”

“The best thing about getting to training camp is it all starts over,” Mahomes said.