‘We can do a little bit better’: Chiefs rushing attack quiet against Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs offensive unit continues to piece together its rushing attack.

“Well, first of all, those two defensive tackles — that might have been part of it,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday.

His team defeated the Tennessee Titans, and highly-touted defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, 20-17 in overtime Sunday night thanks in part to 68 passing attempts from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“We've been playing like the number one defenses here for the last few weeks, it seems like they're giving us their best shot,” Reid said.

Though Mahomes dazzled, the team’s running backs dudded out, managing 14 total yards between 12 total carries.

“We can do a little bit better up front, we can be a bit more patient at the running back position," Reid said. "And as coaches, we can always dial up different things [to] try to figure something out that might fit a little bit better."

Kansas City’s non-Mahomes rushes have gained 86 total yards in the last eight quarters.

“But you know, what didn't work there worked in the past games,” he said.

