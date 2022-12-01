'We definitely liked Patrick': Nagy reflects on Mahomes' pre-draft Chiefs visit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom may have to thank Matt Nagy for getting the opportunity to watch quarterback Patrick Mahomes on game day.

Mahomes revealed a story on the " New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce " podcast about how he was able to better prepare before a pre-draft visit with the team.

"(Matt Nagy) really liked me, so he gave me the plays they were gonna go over the night before," Mahomes said of Nagy, who at the time was the team's offensive coordinator.

Mahomes added this was the first time coach Andy Reid had ever heard this story.

"So, of course, I crushed the meeting," Mahomes continued. "I stayed up all night studying those plays."

On Wednesday, Nagy, who now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs' senior assistant and quarterbacks coach, spoke about Mahomes' draft with reporters and how his help might have given Mahomes an extra advantage.

"Yeah, maybe a little bit," Nagy said with a smile on his face.

Even though Nagy gave Mahomes a helping hand, he was still impressed by the quarterback's performance.

"I thought Patrick did a hell of a job on the test," Nagy said. "Coach (Reid) was giving him some good questions on the plays and Patrick knew what he was doing. It was impressive."

Mahomes also may have had something to do with the Chiefs famously trading up in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft to pick him at No. 10 overall.

"I was like if y'all let me go (number) 12 or below, I'm gonna get drafted by someone else," Mahomes said on the podcast. "So I gave the Chiefs a little bit of info on that because I wanted to be here."

Nagy said he hadn't seen Mahomes' appearance on the podcast but assumed he was "probably having some fun with it."

"We definitely liked Patrick," he added.

Nagy further explained the team's pre-draft process and gave props to Reid on how he evaluates players.

"Everybody has a process of what you go through and for us, (we were) able to go through some plays," Nagy said. "Coach (Reid) has a phenomenal process of evaluating many different positions, but in particular, I think his process of evaluating quarterbacks is awesome. So that was just a part of the process."

