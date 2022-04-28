'Probably could be the best duo ever': Jameson Williams would welcome playing with Patrick Mahomes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Alabama's Jameson Williams was considered by many to be the best receiver in a deep receiver 2022 draft.

Williams is so good that even after tearing his ACL in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Georgia, he will still be a first round pick.

He will also, however, slide a bit down the boards, and Kansas City Chiefs fans are hoping that means their team can catch him.

And Williams is just fine with that.

"There isn't anything I can do about it, though," Williams said when asked in Las Vegas at the NFL Draft about the prospect of playing for the Chiefs. "Hopefully they get a chance to call my name on Friday."

Williams didn't back off when asked about what it would be like to play with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Oh, it would be good," Williams said. "He's a great quarterback and I love his game. It would just be something, like, where he can help me and I can help him. We could probably be the greatest duo ever."

Williams also likes the prospect of playing close to home. He's a St. Louis native who attended Cardinal Ritter before playing for Ohio State and Alabama.