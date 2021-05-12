Week 1 NFL Schedule: Chiefs to open 2021 AFC title defense against Cleveland Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their drive for a third straight AFC title when they kick off the 2021 regular season on Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game is set for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff. and is a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round game in last season's playoffs, which the Chiefs held on to win 22-17.

This season is the first in which teams will play a 17-game regular season and a three-game preseason.

All three preseason games, still set to be announced, will be broadcast on KSHB-TV/41 Action News.

While the Chiefs’ full schedule will be released later Wednesday, the league has already announced which teams the Chiefs will play in the 2021 regular season:

Denver Broncos (Home/Away)

Las Vegas Raiders (Home/Away)

Los Angeles Charges (Home/Away)

Pittsburgh Steelers (Home)

Cleveland Browns (Home)

Buffalo Bills (Home)

Dallas Cowboys (Home)

New York Giants (Home)

Green Bay Packers (Home)

Baltimore Ravens (Away)

Cincinnati Bengals (Away)

Washington Football Team (Away)

Philadelphia Eagles (Away)

Tennessee Titans (Away)

NBC and 41 Action News will broadcast the season opener, which has now taken the traditional spot on the Thursday before opening weekend. This year’s game on Sept. 9 will feature the Super Bowl LV champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's a look at most of the rest of the NFL Week 1 Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 9

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Sept 12:

Noon:

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team

3:25 p.m.:

Denver Broncos at New York Giants

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday Night Football:

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

Monday, Sept. 13:

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders