Welcome party held for Chiefs Kingdom at 'Arrowhead West' bar in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Chiefs Kingdom from all over parts of the Kansas City area made their way to Scottsdale, Arizona, for a welcome party at the Pub Rock Live bar.

The bar is so popular among Chiefs fans that it's nicknamed "Arrowhead West."

"This bar is your home away from home when you're not in Kansas City," a fan at the bar told KSHB 41.

At the party, KSHB 41 caught up with fans hailing from cities such as Bonner Springs, Gladstone, Independence and Overland Park, among others.

"Full Arrowhead experience," a fan from the Kansas City area said. "With the cheering, the fans, the music, the drinks, the environment — let's go all day."

At the party, members of the Chiefs Hall of Fame gave out autographs.

—