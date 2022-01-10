Watch
What it takes to keep GEHA Field in playoff shape

Courtesy Travis Hogan
The Kansas City Chiefs ground crew worked to get GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in tip-top shape for week one of playoffs.
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 14:03:49-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Because our good pal Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are making a return trip to Chiefs Kingdom for the playoffs, we want to make sure GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is looking its best.

The Chiefs use real grass and not turf, so how do you keep it looking good in a Missouri winter?

While the team was away for the last two weeks of the season at Cincinnati and at Denver for the last regular-season game, ground crews were busy at work in Kansas City.

Head groundskeeper Travis Hogan shared some behind-the-scenes photos on Monday.

Hogan explained that grow tarps have been on the field for 12 days, covering the grass from the Midwest chill.

The crew set up grow lights on the tarp and then adjusted the temperature depending on how cold it is, ranging from 70 to 80 degrees.

The result is some fresh green grass in spots that were starting to look a little bare.

It's important to keep that logo in the middle looking good so no other teams feel the need to throw some disrespect from center field.

We're sure Chris Jones will be happy to help the Steelers see how nice we got things looking.

