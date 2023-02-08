‘Whatever Rihanna says is like the gospel’: Mahomes sings praises of Super Bowl LVII halftime performer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has heard compliments from all types of people, but what about the Barbadian hitmaker Rihanna?

During Wednesday’s media availability for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, Mahomes was told by a media member that Rihanna called him the greatest quarterback ever. He was asked how such a statement made him feel.

“It makes (me) feel great,” Mahomes responded while beaming with joy.

He also praised the nine-time Grammy winner, saying she would crush it at the Super Bowl halftime show.

“I have family members that I think are more excited about the halftime show than they are (about) the game,” Mahomes said. “Whatever Rihanna says is like the gospel, so I’m glad she went with me for that honor.”

However, Mahomes was later told that Rihanna never called him the GOAT, which garnered some laughs from the media room. Mahomes was disappointed, though, once he found out that he had been bamboozled.

“Aw man,” Mahomes said. “You’ve got me up here smiling and smirking.”

