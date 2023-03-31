Where are they now: 2015 Word Series Champions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As fans of the Kansas City Royals professional baseball team look to the future during MLB’s opening week, KSHB 41 News is taking a look back.

Here’s an update on where members of the 2015 are today. The Royals last won the World Series in 2015.

Catcher Salvador Perez remains with the team. He’s the only starter from the 2015 team still with the Royals. 2023 will be his 13th season in blue (he missed all of 2019 with an injury).

Outfielder Alex Gordon remained with the Royals until he retired after the 2020 season. He played his entire career for the Royals.

Outfielder Lorenzo Cain signed with the Milwaukee Brewers after the 2017 season. This year, he announced he’s done playing in the MLB and will return to Kauffman Stadium this season to officially retire as a Royal.

Outfielder Alex Rios went out with a bang. 2015 was his 12th and final season in the Major Leagues.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas played with Cain in Milwaukee after the Royals traded him during the 2018 season. He then played with the Cincinnati Reds, and will play for the Colorado Rockies this season.

Shortstop Alcides Escobar stayed with the Royals through 2018. He spent the past two seasons with the Washington Nationals.

Second baseman Ben Zobrist joined the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and won back to back World Series. He retiered in 2020. Zobrist named his daughter Blaise Royal, named after the Kansas City team.

First baseman Eric Hosmer signed with the San Diego Padres before the 2018 season. They traded him to Boston in 2022 and he’ll play the 2023 season for the Chicago Cubs.

Pitcher Danny Duffy remained with the team until the Royals traded him to the Los Angelos Dodgers in 2021, although he hasn’t played in the MLB since the trade.

Pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car crash in his home country of Dominican Republic after the 2016 season.

Pitcher Jeremy Guthrie will return to the Royals as a member of the broadcast team this season. He last played in 2017 for the Washington Nationals.

Relief pitchers Greg Holland and Wade Davis both returned to the Royals for second stints after leaving in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Davis retired after the 2021 season. Holland is a free agent after spending time with the Texas Rangers organization in 2022.

Manager Ned Yost retired from the Royals in 2019. The team will induct him into the Royals Hall of Fame this year.

