Whit and Witt both shine in Royals win over Rangers

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Kansas City Royals third base coach Vance Wilson, left, celebrates with Whit Merrifield (15) after Merrifield hit a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 11:00 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 00:00:20-04

ARLINGTON, Texas — Local high school hero Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-run double and had his first major-league three-RBI game and Whit Merrifield homered for the first time since last August as the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Joel Payamps was the second of five Kansas City pitchers and allowed two singles in three innings to earn the victory.

He struck out five and walked none.

Brad Miller hit a pinch-hit home run in the sixth inning for the Rangers.

