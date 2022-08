KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 to split a doubleheader.

The Royals won the first game 4-2.

Vinnie Pasquantino homered in both games for Kansas City.