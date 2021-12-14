William Jewell College upgrading Spratt Sports Complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — William Jewell College announced Tuesday that the Spratt Sports Complex fields will be receiving upgrades of synthetic turf and lighting.

The project, which includes the baseball and softball facilities as well as two multipurpose fields, will begin immediately with an estimated completion date in the spring of 2022, according to a release from the college.

The addition of synthetic turf is part of a plan to decrease annual maintenance costs.

Fred Flook Field, the baseball facility, will receive a full conversion of the playing surface along with new fencing and LED lighting.

The softball facility, Cardinal Field, will also receive a full surface conversion and LED lighting.

"Both fields will be completed with Double Play FieldTurf, which is designed specifically for baseball and softball with the intention to create the best results of the ball-surface interaction, speed and consistency," the release said.

The two other grass practice fields will also get new turf and LED lighting.

Mammoth Sports Construction, based in Meridan, Kansas, will be providing the materials and labor for the project.

"The addition of these fields will enhance the overall experience of the students in those sports by allowing them to play games as scheduled and at times that don't conflict with classes," Director of Athletics Tom Eisenhauer said in the release. "Reducing the time our coaches and athletes currently spend maintaining the fields will allow them more time to focus on their academics and training for their sport."