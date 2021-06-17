Wishing him the best: Reid, Mathieu react to Le’Veon Bell’s comments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s nothing but well wishes from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and safety Tyrann Mathieu after former Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell posted comments that he would never play for Reid again.

“I’ll never play for Andy Reid again. “I’d retire first,” the comment said under a post about an individual spending $700 at McDonald’s.

On Sunday, Bell tweeted that he should not have shared the information on social media, but did not back down from his stance.

Andy Reid was asked about Bell’s comments on Thursday after mandatory minicamp.

“I really enjoyed my time with him here,” Reid said. “I appreciated the way he handled things and did his business and he had some productive downs for us. I’m pulling for him in the future. That’s how I roll. I mean people say things. I move on and I wish him the best.”

Mathieu tweeted a response to Bell’s comments on June 13 that said, “These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success.”

On Thursday, he said Bell was a great teammate during his time with the Chiefs.

“Things don’t go our way. It’s a performance based business and it’s a lot of things that determine our performance. It’s not just what we do on the football field," Mathieu said. "I’m wishing him the best, hoping things get better for him.”

Mathieu went on to say that the Chiefs organization is one of the finest he’s ever been apart of.

“Our coaches, they’re transparent, they’re honest and I think in this business that’s really all you can ask for, right? Is honesty from coaches because they don’t have to tell us the truth. I do feel like Coach Reid and his staff are some of the best people and coaches I've been around.”

While with the Chiefs, Bell rushed for 328 yards and scored two touchdowns. He is listed as an unrestricted free agent.

