Witt, Melendez both homer to help Royals beat Red Sox 6-1 for 4th straight win

BOSTON (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez each had solo home runs, Cole Ragans allowed one run over seven innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Adam Frazier, Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez (with two) all added RBIs for Kansas City, which opened the three-game series a game back of Boston for the AL’s final wild-card spot.

“Every win is huge, whether it's April or July,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “But when you're squarely right behind a team and you beat them, that's a good step forward for us.”

It was the 16th homer of the season for Witt, an All-Star who will be competing in Monday’s Home Run Derby. The ball, which landed in the center field portion of the seats atop the Green Monster, was claimed by a Royals' fan.

"I knew the wind was helping a little bit, luckily," Witt said. “I just try to put good swing on it.”

There was nothing happening by chance for Ragans (6-6). He struck out seven and allowed four hits to earn his first victory since June 24 at Miami.

“I thought overall I commanded it pretty well,” Ragans said. “I missed a few, but overall I thought it was pretty good.”

Ceddanne Rafaela had an RBI for the Red Sox.

Cooper Criswell (3-4) threw a career-high 104 pitches over six innings, yielding eight hits and five runs, but only two – including Witt’s home run – were earned.

In their last 27 games, the Red Sox are 1-8 against left-handed starting pitchers. That compares to 17-1 against right-handers. All-Stars Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran were a combined 1 for 8 on Friday.

“Obviously the production of Raffy and Jarren is lower. We've just got to find a way to do it,” manager Alex Cora said. “We've just got to be patient and keep working.”

The Royals opened the game with three consecutive singles to load the bases with no outs, and then took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Perez. But Criswell got Michael Massey on a groundout and Hunter Renfroe on a flyout to get out of the inning.

Criswell’s luck didn’t last.

In the second inning Kansas City took advantage of a fielding error by first baseman Romy Gonzalez, plus a walk and hit batter by Criswell to add three unearned runs and increase the lead to 4-0.

—

