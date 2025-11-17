16,000 volunteers answer call for FIFA World Cup 26; selection begins at new Union Station headquarters

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

With 205 days until FIFA World Cup 26 arrives in Kansas City, thousands of volunteers are preparing to represent the city on the world's biggest soccer stage.

FIFA received more than 1 million volunteer applications worldwide for the tournament, and Kansas City has attracted significant interest from potential volunteers.

"Over 16,000 people chose Kansas City, raised their hand," said Lori Thomas, director of volunteers for KC2026.

Nearly half of the applicants live within 50 miles of Kansas City, while others come from surrounding states and international locations.

The volunteer operation has established its headquarters at Union Station, which KC2026 calls "the heart of the operation."

The space is designed exclusively for volunteers and will serve as a training and coordination center.

Thomas faces the challenge of narrowing down the 16,000 applicants to 6,000 selected volunteers.

"Can I sign up every day? Can I sign up every week?" Thomas said of the enthusiasm from potential volunteers.

The screening process begins at Union Station. Inside the volunteer-only room, you can find Kansas City information printed on the walls, bright and colorful logos, TV screens and a gaming area.

KC2026 said the space will also provide a place for volunteers to rest between shifts.

Pam Kramer, CEO of KC2026, emphasized that volunteers will play a crucial role in representing Kansas City compared to other host cities.

Volunteer tryouts start Tuesday to determine the best fit for various roles and to identify who can make the biggest impact in different positions.

"Turn experiences into memories, create that magic," Kramer said, describing the mission of volunteers.

The volunteer pool represents a diverse cross-section of the community.

"They are teachers and students, they are young professionals and retirees, they are soccer fans and people that have never watched a match before," Thomas said.

Official volunteer selection will be completed in January, but Kramer has identified a common motivation among applicants.

"They love this place," Kramer said.

Thomas added many hope to give back and "be a part of something bigger."

Volunteers will be stationed at various locations, including Union Station, the airport, the stadium and the FIFA Fan Festival.

"There are no small parts in an event of this scale," Thomas said.

Volunteer duties will include helping people board buses, providing translation services and various other support roles.

Those who are selected will receive several perks, including an 11-piece Adidas uniform kit, food, gifts and merchandise.

"They are a part of something massive, a global event," Kramer said.

The final volunteer selection will also depend on the tournament draw, which will determine which teams play in Kansas City and what language translations will be most needed.

A special group of 250 volunteers called the "starting lineup" was chosen to begin work early.

"A starting lineup member who spoke 11 languages, there are more than 60 languages spoken in the KCPS alone," Kramer said.

JE Dunn Construction has joined as the newest host city supporter and partner for the World Cup.

"This is our hometown; we've helped shape the skyline and, more importantly, we've helped to strengthen the community," said Nancy Phelps, JE Dunn VP and director of community impact. "For us, construction is never just about steel and concrete; it's building spaces where people can connect and thrive, and communities grow. That is exactly what the FIFA World Cup represents for this community."

Volunteer tryouts begin Tuesday, Nov. 18, with a few hundred people starting the selection process.

