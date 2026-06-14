Drivers of Team England World Cup gear stolen Friday night charged in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two drivers tasked with hauling Team England World Cup gear from Florida to Kansas City have been charged for receiving stolen property.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal with receiving roughly $18,000 worth of Team England property. Court documents reveal the pair were drivers of a tractor-trailer carrying the gear from Florida to Kansas City.

The drivers worked for a trucking company that was hired to transport the goods.

“We thank the Kansas City Police Department and our on-call attorneys for their quick work investigating this incident and filing charges immediately,” Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said in a press release Saturday. “Our office is committed to holding these individuals accountable.”

Prosecutors say the goods were stolen while in transit from Florida to Team England’s base camp in Kansas City, Missouri.

"I am grateful for the quick work of the Kansas City Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office in resolving an investigation across several states, helping crime victims recover goods stolen in transit, and ensuring the accused will face prosecution," Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "Kansas City's public safety leadership will continue to ensure all are safe and offenders will be held accountable swiftly for any misconduct."

The two suspects are being held on $75,000 bond each.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

