A life scored with purpose | Grant Wahl's contributions to soccer, sports community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to Kansas City, it’s difficult not to think about Grant Wahl, a sports writer who grew up in Mission, Kansas.

Wahl's love for soccer led him to become one of the most influential soccer writers.

Grant Wahl's contributions to soccer and its community

"Grant traveled the route less followed, he built a legacy that was done on incredible journalism, and he built the following that is today, what we see as soccer in the United States," said Chris Long, co-owner of the Kansas City Current.

Long and his wife, Angie, attended Princeton University with Wahl.

Their friendship kicked off when Wahl was a sports editor of The Daily Princetonian and interviewed Long, who was a member of Princeton's basketball team.

"Even then, he just had a knack for making people feel comfortable, always being one to be unbiased, to capture the right moment. And from that day forward, it was a special friendship," Long said.

KSHB 41 Chris Long, co-owner of the Kansas City Current

When the Long family decided to build CPKC Stadium, the first purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional sports team, they turned to their lifelong friend for advice.

Long said if it wasn’t for Wahl's connections, expertise and input, the KC Current wouldn’t be where it is today.

To commemorate his significant contributions, the Longs named their press box after him.

"We want Grant's name to live forever at CPKC Stadium; he's a massive part of it," Long said. "The plaque was really just a symbolic way to ensure that he's enshrined in this beautiful venue for all of time."

KSHB 41 Grant Wahl Press Box

Grant's older brother, Eric, said his brother's passion for soccer began early on. They grew up next door to the Phlapp family, owners of Fritz's Railroad restaurants.

Eric recalled the Phlapp family's strong German roots and passion for soccer, which sparked Grant's interest in the beautiful game. Eventually, Grant's passion led him to join the Sports Illustrated team.

"He had to really work hard to convince the powers that be at Sports Illustrated that soccer was something worth writing about, which now I find funny," Eric said. "But at the time, it just wasn't a big topic of sports conversation in the country."

KSHB 41 Eric Wahl

Grant's fascination with soccer led him to write a New York Times Best Seller, "The Beckham Experiment: How the World's Most Famous Athlete Tried to Conquer America."

Now that the World Cup is coming to Kansas City, Eric believes Grant would have poured endless hours into highlighting his hometown and writing stories about why Kansas City deserves the title of Soccer Capital of America.

"Grant would be staying up all night, writing about things and telling stories about growing up here and the people he knew and the coaches who were important to him, the players that he's met... The entire world focusing on our home is so important," Eric said.

Graham Dunbar/AP A tribute to journalist Grant Wahl is seen on his previously assigned seat at the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Graham Dunbar)

Grant passed away while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but before his sudden death, he wanted to ensure soccer was a sport for all.

During his coverage, Grant proudly wore a Pride shirt in honor of Eric, which led to him being detained by World Cup security.

That moment is now a permanent part of Eric, who got a tattoo to remember his brother's support. Eric's ink is based on an illustration by sports cartoonist David Squire of The Guardian.

"It's a reminder of that moment that Grant stood up for me and for other people, especially LGBTQ people, in countries where it's very hard for them to be open and honest," Eric said.

Eric Wahl Eric Wahl's tattoo for his late brother, Grant Wahl.

Nearly three years since his passing, Grant's advocacy and work continue to be an influence in American soccer and an inspiration to future sports journalists

"One of the best things about Grant Wahl is he told soccer stories with a conscience," Long said. "He's incredibly inclusive, he never had a bias, he covered it from every angle. I hope young journalists are thinking, 'Be like Grant.'"

While he is no longer with us, Grant Wahl's legacy continues to be a testament to what happens when you take the road less traveled and let passion and intuition take the driver's seat.

"Thinking about kids who will grow up with this being normal and being able to travel the world and say, 'I'm from Kansas City, and we've hosted the World Cup,'" Eric said. "Proud doesn't even begin to cover it. It makes me proud of my country, my city and my family."

—