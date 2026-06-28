KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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Lawrence, Kansas, has become an unlikely love story of the 2026 FIFA World Cup — and the people who live there say it's simply who they are.

As the Algeria-Austria match kicked off Sunday, Mass Street was packed with fans, flags, and energy that locals and visitors alike described as unlike anything they had seen before.

Algeria fans return to Lawrence to say thank you for the welcome

Algerian brothers Benali Habbas and Hanafi Habbas traveled to Lawrence specifically to say thank you after watching the city's welcome go viral on social media.

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"We saw on social media how the people of Lawrence welcomed Algeria," Benali said.

The brothers said the attention caught them off guard in the best way.

"A lot of people don't even know Algeria exists. And it's the same for us. We had never heard of Lawrence until the Algerian team came here. The people were very, very welcoming, and they adopted the Algerian team," Hanafi said.

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One Lawrence neighbor went viral after welcoming Algerians to town. He said the reaction from Algerian fans moved him deeply.

"The most beautiful thing I heard was this woman say, 'You made us feel like we weren't alone.' That really touched me," he said.

The enthusiasm has translated directly into business. David Sauter, co-owner of local T-shirt printing shop Acme, said sales are up 120% over the past week, exceeding even Christmas sales figures.

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"It's been unbelievable. We're actually starting to run out of T-shirts, and we've been buying lots and lots more. It's crazy," Sauter said.

Sauter added that the experience has been about more than commerce.

"It has been so wonderful how everyone here has just been open with open arms, welcoming people. The Algerians have been amazing."

For many Lawrence residents, the World Cup has also been an introduction to soccer itself.

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Adrienne Hixson, who drove in from Bonner Springs to celebrate the relationship with the Algerian community, said she is a convert.

"I couldn't have told you who my favorite team was before. But now I've got to say, 'Go Algeria!'" Hixson said.

She said the atmosphere downtown captured something bigger than the sport.

"Happiness. Everybody is so happy all of the time. And like the mixture of all the different cultures from around the world," Hixson said.

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Desiree Lopez, owner of Cake Boss Mom, said Lawrence's response to the Algerian team reflects the city's identity.

"Lawrence is known for embracing people and really making them feel welcome. And it's pretty exciting to learn about soccer because I don't really watch soccer," Lopez said. "If you live here, then you know. You know how it is."

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Alex Foxwell, who lives in Lawrence, said the moment felt historic.

"It has been wonderful to see all the people show up and support a team that a month ago nobody even knew about," Foxwell said.

Her son, Connor Johnson, said he wanted to be part of something different — and recognized the rarity of the moment.

"Who knows when it'll be here again?" Johnson said.

Tery Davenport, who has lived in Lawrence for almost four decades, put it simply.

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"It's like they're just our people. I mean, Lawrence outdid themselves. They bent over backwards, and I love it. This community is that way."

The Algerian fans who visited said they plan to return to Lawrence because they loved it here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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