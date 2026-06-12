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Algeria opened its FIFA World Cup training session to the public Thursday in Lawrence, Kansas, giving fans a close-up look at the national team as it prepares for its group stage game in Kansas City against Argentina.

Algeria opens World Cup training to the public in Lawrence

The session was held at the University of Kansas, the team's base camp. A youth clinic followed the training, with members of the Algerian national team helping put it on.

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Algeria enters the tournament on a strong note, defeating Bolivia 4-0 in a friendly Wednesday — its last tune up before the World Cup. Last week, the team also beat the Netherlands.

Algeria's group stage schedule includes a match against Argentina on Tuesday and another game against Austria on June 27 in Kansas City.

Kim Anspach, who works with Explore Lawrence, said the team's arrival has energized the community.

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"This week has been so busy and so invigorating since the team arrived. Just watching the local Algerian community come out and support the team and show up in numbers, it's been gratifying" Anspach said.

"This is something we've been working on getting ready to welcome the team for over two years, and now it's here, and we get to show our unmistakably Lawrence hospitality and just show the world literally what a great place Lawrence is. They're loving it," Anspach said.

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"It is the Lawrence spirit of welcoming people, and we are just excited to have this team here. I think that they have landed in the best city and we are their number one fans right now," Anspach continued.

For members of the Algerian diaspora living in the United States, the moment carries deep personal meaning. Ziri Abba, who is from Algeria and has lived in the U.S. since 2008, said the experience has been emotional.

"It's a pleasure. It's been a while waiting for this moment," Abba said. "It's exciting for us."

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"Every summer we try to go back to visit family, and the funny thing this year, they're the ones who are coming here to visit us. So, it's a pleasure for us," Abba said.

He said he loves sharing the moment with his kids, who were born in the U.S.

"It's hard to find the word to describe it," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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