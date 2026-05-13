All-access ticket announced for National WWI Museum and Memorial, FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City, MO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National WWI Museum and Memorial introduced Wednesday an all-access ticket for visitors that grants access to the museum and memorial and the FIFA Fan Festival.

The ticket is for select dates — June 11 through July 11 — when the museum and memorial serve as a gateway to the festival, per a press release from the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The all-access ticket will give visitors entry to the fan experience on the south lawn, even if the 25,000-person capacity is reached.

Ticket pricing is $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, military and youth (six to 15 years old), $20 museum and memorial members, and free for children under the age of six, a press release said.

Tickets can be purchased online at theworldwar.org or at ticketing tents during Fan Fest.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the World Cup period in Kansas City, Missouri. Visitors must enter during operating hours.

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