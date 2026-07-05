American Airlines adds flights to KCI from MIA for World Cup quarterfinal match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fact that the teams are still undetermined isn’t stopping American Airlines from adding flights to Kansas City for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match on July 11.

The airline announced Friday that it’s adding two flights from Miami International Airport to Kansas City International Airport, with one flight scheduled for Thursday, July 9, and the second for Friday, July 10.

That will be in addition to American’s already existing two daily flights between Miami and Kansas City.

Saturday’s quarterfinal at Kansas City Stadium will feature the winner of Argentina and Egypt taking on the winner of Colombia and Switzerland. We’ll find out which teams are coming to Kansas City by Tuesday night.

Argentina and Colombia have already played matches during this year's FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium, with both fan bases filling up the stadium.

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