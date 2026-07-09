Argentina fans set to take over Kansas City again ahead of quarterfinal match

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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Argentine supporters are planning a series of events across Kansas City this week leading up to Argentina's quarterfinal match this weekend.

Los Hornos, located in the Northland, is hosting an event Thursday to celebrate Argentina's Independence Day, beginning at 7 p.m. Organizers are inviting attendees to bring their flags, jerseys and "passion" for a "truly Argentine night."

A banderazo — a passionate fan rally featuring chants and flag waving — will be held Friday at Mill Creek Park, beginning at 5 p.m.

Café Corazón is also hosting a banderazo Friday, starting at 7 p.m. The event will feature asado, alfajores, traditional Argentine drinks and empanadas.

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