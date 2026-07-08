Argentina returns to Kansas City for World Cup quarterfinal after thrilling comeback against Egypt

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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Argentina fans are promising to paint Kansas City white and blue again as the team returns to the city for a FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match against Switzerland.

Argentina's comeback win over Egypt — a 3-2 victory — kept its World Cup run alive and sent fans into a frenzy.

Argentina returns to Kansas City for World Cup quarterfinal after win vs Egypt

"I always get very nervous," said Silvia Herrera, who moved from Argentina to Kansas City over two decades ago.

She says that on Tuesday, it felt different.

"It was heart-stopping," Herrera said.

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Her son, Nohel Rodriguez, was still processing the result.

"I'm still taking my pulse because that game was crazy," Rodriguez said.

After the match, fans made their way to the team's hotel to welcome the players.

"Just unbelievable," Rodriguez said.

The outpouring of support was intentional.

"We just want to show our love and appreciation for these players who gave it their all. So it's the least we can do," Rodriguez said.

For many Argentina fans living in Kansas City, the city has taken on a deeper meaning during the tournament.

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"We were at home, even being so far away," said Eulogia Juez Perez, who is in the area visiting her daughter.

That feeling is only expected to grow as more fans arrive ahead of the quarterfinal. Switzerland advanced after beating Colombia on penalties.

For those who have made Kansas City their home, the moment carries special weight.

Isolina de la Vega, who moved to Kansas City from Argentina, reflected on what it means to have the World Cup come to her adopted city.

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"It's really a dream. When we moved here, we never imagined this would happen," de la Vega said.

And Argentina's fans have one goal in mind heading into the quarterfinal.

"We're going for the cup," Juez Perez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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