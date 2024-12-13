'Attractive target': Lawmakers seek $625M for FIFA 2026 World Cup security

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 50 federal lawmakers are working to secure $625 million in additional funding to help provide security for the 11 cities - including Kansas City - hosting matches during the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

In a press release Friday, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D - Missouri) said he was working with 47 other lawmakers to identify funding for security during the weeks-long event. Matches will also be played in Canada and Mexico.

Cleaver, who serves as co-chair of the Congressional FIFA World Cup 2026 Caucus, described the security needs of hosting the matches as “unprecedented.”

The lawmakers made their case in a Dec. 6 letter to House Appropriations Committee Chairman, U.S. Rep. Tom Cole (R - Oklahoma).

“Due to its scale and geographic scope, the security risks associated with hosting the World Cup are unprecedented,” the lawmakers wrote.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D - Kansas) was among lawmakers who co-signed the letter.

“In particular, State and local security and emergency services, specifically local law enforcement and first responders, need federal support to effectively address the risks,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

The letter references the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as having designated the 78 U.S.-hosted matches as Level I and II events on the Special Event Assessment Rating. Such a rating is applied to events like the Super Bowl, Indianapolis 500 and the Kentucky Derby.

The Secretary of Homeland Security would appoint a federal coordination team to work with local officials in security planning for the matches. In past events, federal resources have included fielding explosive detection canine teams, cyber risk assessments, venue screening and field intelligence teams and air security and tactical operations support.

“Furthermore, intelligence from the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center confirms an increase in threats targeting stadiums and public events,” the lawmakers wrote. “The World Cup’s projected 19 billion viewers makes it a uniquely attractive target for malicious actors.”

The lawmakers hope Cole will take action on the funding request in fiscal year 2025 appropriations or end-of-year funding packages.

—