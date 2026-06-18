Authorities seize 8 drones during June 16 World Cup events in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of law enforcement agencies worked together Tuesday to intercept eight drones at the FIFA World Cup 2026 match at Kansas City Stadium and at FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City.

The Federal Air Marshal Service, Kansas City, Missouri, FBI agents and the KCPD's Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems captured the drones for violating temporary flight restrictions, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

FBI agents also recovered controllers for the drones.

Two drone operators were charged with misdemeanor violation notices.

In addition, Tuesday's effort led law officers to arrest a woman wanted on six outstanding arrest warrants.

“Not only is flying drones in TFR zones illegal, it’s dangerous. My office is committed to keeping our community and visitors safe by keeping our skies drone free,” said U.S. Attorney R. Matthew Price in the news release. “If you see a drone breaking the rules, report it. If you are flying an illegal drone, think twice because violators will be held accountable by the Department of Justice.”

There have been 19 drones detected by the joint law enforcement operation in the Temporary Flight Restriction zones around the stadium, FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City and other locations, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Law officers have seized 14 drones and issued five federal criminal citations as a result of those detections.

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