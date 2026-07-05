Lauren Schwentker is among the KSHB 41 News team covering the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City. She also covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Dogs and their owners turned out for a special dog day Sunday at the FIFA Fan Fest in Kansas City, where a veterinarian was on hand to help keep four-legged fans cool during intense summer heat.

Zeus, a 15-year-old dog, was among the canine attendees. His owner said the trip was a bucket-list moment.

BEATING THE HEAT | Dogs join the party at Sunday's FIFA Fan Fest in Kansas City

"His name is Zeus, he's 15 years old, and he just wanted to experience the World Cup and made a whole bunch of friends," Zeus's owner said.

She said the family has attended multiple Fan Fest events and is making the most of the World Cup celebration in Kansas City.

"It's like our 7th or something, we are trying to live it up," she said.

kshb 41 Fifa Fan Fest Dog days

Keeping cool was a priority for visitors and Kansas City residents alike. Fans came prepared with fans and cold rags to beat the heat.

Jill Grogan, a Purina veterinarian, was on site to check on dogs and offer guidance on how to keep pets safe as more intense heat is expected throughout the week.

"We're so excited to see the humans that brought them enjoying Kansas City and seeing what it has to offer," Grogan said.

Grogan explained that dog owners should watch their pet's tongue as a key indicator of overheating.

kshb 41 Fifa Fan Fest Dog days

"We use the tongue as a barometer. If the dog tongue is getting longer, wider, and even curling up at the edges, we know that they're trying to create more surface area in which to cool, cause they don't sweat effectively like people do," Grogan said.

Grogan worked the Purina tent, where many fans waited in line to get their dogs Kansas City soccer gear. The tent was set up with shade, water bowls, and ice to help dogs stay comfortable.

"We've tried to put in as many shade opportunities," Grogan said. "We've also added water bowls and ice, and we're constantly refreshing those so that dogs have opportunities to cool down effectively."

The heat did not dampen the enthusiasm of fans and their dogs. Jasmine, who brought her dog to the Fan Fest, summed up the day simply.

"Go soccer and happy dog day," Jasmine said.

Zeus's owner said the warm reception from the city made the experience even more memorable.

"Really cool to see the community be so welcoming and open to all of their visitors," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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