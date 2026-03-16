Boulevard Brewing Company expanding operations ahead of FIFA World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City brewing company is expanding its brewery tours and its Beer Hall hours of operation in anticipation for an influx of visitors, soccer fans this summer.

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Boulevard will start offering seven brewery tours Monday through Friday and about 12 tours on Saturdays beginning on May 30, according to a press release.

Boulevard Brewing Co.

Televisions will be added to Boulevard Beer Hall, located at 2534 Madison Ave., for viewing of the FIFA World Cup matches. The expanded hours will be reflected on Boulevard’s website at a later date.

Another addition expected to open before this summer’s tournament is Boulevard Yard, a new outdoor bar and patio space on the second story.

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