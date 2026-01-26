British media report England has put in for Swope Soccer Village World Cup base camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report over the weekend from the BBC indicated the English men’s national soccer team has its eyes on Kansas City for its World Cup base camp.

Last week, KSHB 41’s Tod Palmer reported the Kansas City area had expanded its number of base camps to four locations. The original three locations included Compass Minerals Training Facility in Kansas City, Kansas, the KC Current’s practice facilities in Riverside, and Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.

Palmer reported that Swope Soccer Village, which used to be the main practice facility for Sporting KC, was the fourth location under consideration.

RELATED | More FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage

The BBC’s report from Saturday said England has submitted a request for the Swope facility to serve as its preferred location for a base camp during FIFA World Cup 26.

As countries continue to jockey for their preferred base camp locations, none of the deals have been finalized.

Amid reports last week of several countries selecting Kansas City base camps, KC2026, the group organizing Kansas City’s hosting of six World Cup matches and several weeks of fan events, said it has “not had any FIFA confirmation on potential base camp locations.”

—