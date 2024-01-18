Circle the date | Kansas City to learn FIFA World Cup match schedule Feb. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, along with host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will find out next month the match schedule for the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

FIFA announced Thursday it will reveal the match schedule during a live streaming broadcast at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4.

The announcement will cover all 104 matches of the expanded World Cup field for 2026. FIFA will also announce the location for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

Kansas City was successful in its bid to become a host city for the largest global sporting event held every four years.

Matches in Kansas City will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which will undergo renovations to meet FIFA specifications.

Kansas City Sports Commission Renderings of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium included in Kansas City's bid for the 2026 World Cup.

Kansas City is joined by fellow cities Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco area, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.

More tournament information is available on FIFA’s website.

