KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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A group of Croatian fans gather in a basement next to Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kansas, every time Croatia plays in the World Cup — a tradition that's now 12 years old.

On Tuesday, they had reason to celebrate as Croatia defeated Panama 1-0 in Toronto. The loss eliminated Panama from the FIFA World Cup 26.

Croatian fans gather at KCK church to cheer on national team; keep heritage alive

For Kenny Yarnevich, the watch parties are a way to honor his heritage.

"It means everything in the world," Yarnevich said. "We have to keep this going."

Jaime Clark, a parishioner and coordinator of the soccer watch parties, said the gatherings have become part of the community's identity.

Fabian Rosales, KSHB 41 News Jaime Clark, parishioner and coordinator of the soccer watch parties.png

"At this point, it's pretty much ingrained in us," Clark said. "It helps us maintain our identity."

For many attendees, the event feels like a family reunion.

"We all know each other," Lori Clark said.

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Mario Viskovic, who immigrated from Croatia to the United States more than 20 years ago, said the watch parties bring him closer to home.

"Seriously, like my family, you know, stop with this question," Viskovic said. "I'm gonna cry, you know. Big Croatians are emotional. It means a lot to me, you know. I'm amazed."

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Jaime Clark said the tradition connects attendees to something larger than themselves.

"It grounds you," Clark said. "It's an incredible experience, knowing that you're, that you're doing something that they walked before you," Clark said.

And while heritage brings hundreds of fans together, soccer brings them even closer.

"Everybody's Croatian for a day when the national team is playing," Clark said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.