Families celebrated Colombia's FIFA World Cup 26 team Thursday at large rally in Mill Creek Park in KCMO

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Thousands of Colombian soccer fans filled Mill Creek Park Thursday evening, dancing, singing and celebrating together as their team prepares for its FIFA World Cup 26 match Friday night against Ghana.

The rally drew families from Kansas City and Colombia.

"This is a beautiful experience," said Jacobo Cordoba, a fan who flew to Kanas City from Colombia with his family. "I have been searching this experience for so long and I love to be with my family in the World Cup."

KSHB 41 Jacobo Cordoba

The celebration brought together multiple generations of Colombian soccer fans.

"I'm so proud of my daughter being, not only growing up in Kansas, but also having the Colombian culture and enjoying the happiness of the country," Diana Hanley said.

Diana said the love of soccer runs deep in her family.

Diana and Mary Hanley Diana and Mary Hanley

"My mom is a soccer fan and I grew up with soccer," she told KSHB 41 Reporter Braden Bates at the rally.

Now her family's love of the game is being passed down to Hanley's daughter, Mary.

Gustavo Restrepo, vice president of the Colombian Cultural Association, said the event represented something larger than a single game.

"The yellow wave, which means everybody here is Colombian, everyone that come to the park is Colombian already, even you, you are Colombian," Restrepo said.

KSHB 41 Gustavo Restrepo

He said the national team's performance in the World Cup is a dream come true for him after he came to the U.S. 26 years ago.

Restrepio now calls Kansas City home.

"This is about love for our soccer team, so happiness, dance, love each other and say here we are," he said.

Restrepo also praised Kansas City's welcoming spirit.

"They love all over," he said. "They are embracing every single person from all over the world. Kansas is unique, and I'm very proud to be Kansan Citian now," Restrepo said.

For young soccer players in attendance Friday, the World Cup represents something more personal.

Julian Gutierrez, a goalkeeper for his youth soccer team, said the Colombian national team fueled his own ambitions.

"Especially as a as a young fan, you always dream of being to a game or being even playing," Gutierrez said. "I would love to be in the World Cup. That's a dream of mine"

KSHB 41 Julian Gutierrez

Restrepo summed up the spirit of the day.

"We enjoy every second of our life," Restrepo said.

Colombia will play Ghana at 8:30 p.m. Friday night at Kansas City Stadium.

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