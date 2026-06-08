Fan fests extend the World Cup experience beyond the games

If those expensive tickets to World Cup matches are out of reach, there are still options to commune with fellow fans while watching the games.

From a floating pitch to Motley Crue, the World Cup fan festivals have something for everyone in addition to the soccer.

As is the custom for the World Cup, the 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States that are hosting games will all have fanfests, or fan zones. The Associated Press counted some 78 fan fests sanctioned by the FIFA host city organizing committees.

But there are many more. Some 20 Major League Soccer teams are hosting events tied to the World Cup, with other teams partnering with the host city fan fests.

These are designated areas, often in parks and public squares, where fans can watch the games, enjoy food and beverages, take in some entertainment and buy official merch. It’s also a chance for cities to showcase local culture.

But this World Cup is unlike any of the previous versions. There are 48 teams, which means there are more games spread out over a longer timeline. Cities are already stretched thin by economic stressors like inflation and gas prices.

While cities got some federal dollars for the World Cup, those funds have not covered all the costs. As a result, some of the festivals are cutting back days of operation, and other are charging for tickets, guaranteed admission, seats or elevated experiences — like cabanas in the Houston heat.

Mamdani, Hochul join in

In an effort to make sure the people of New York “don't feel overlooked," Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced free fan fests in each of the city's five boroughs. There is also a fan fest planned for Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which will be dubbed New York New Jersey Stadium during the World Cup, will host eight matches, including the final.

“Every fan should be able to watch the greatest tournament on earth without dipping into their savings,” Mamdani said.

Eschewing fees in Toronto

Concerns over costs to cities caused Toronto to float a plan to charge $10 for entry to the official fan fest scheduled for Fort York and the Bentway. But there was outcry.

Now some 16,000 tickets a day will be free, but nearly 4,000 premium tickets will also be sold. Organizers said the charge was necessary to prevent overcrowding and make sure the events didn’t go over budget.

“Toronto residents already paid $180 million to host the games, and tickets to the stadium are cost prohibitive for most people," Josh Matlow, a Toronto city councilor, said on social media. "At the very least, an event that was promised to residents, no matter their means, so that everyone can be part of the World Cup, will be free and accessible to all.”

Big city sprawl fests

The larger cities presented a challenge for the hosts, so rather than one fan fest, there are many.

In Los Angeles, a large fan festival will open the World Cup at the L.A. Coliseum from June 11-14, with tickets available at $10 apiece. Then there will be 10 other free fan fests scattered throughout the region, from Burbank to Venice Beach, on varied dates throughout the tournament.

The San Francisco Bay Area opted for a more grassroots approach, where it partnered with different groups, including the NBA's Golden State Warriors, for watch parties. The biggest celebration will be in San Pedro Market Square in downtown San Jose, a partnership between the San Jose Earthquakes and the Bay Area Host Committee.

In Mexico City, there's an official fan fest in the Zocalo, the renowned public square in the heart of the city, but Mayor Clara Brugada announced plans for 18 other free community events where locals can watch the matches.

Major League Soccer capitalizes on the moment

The last time the United State hosted the World Cup in 1994 it led to the launch of Major League of Soccer. Now the league's teams are hoping for a World Cup bump, holding their own “Soccer Celebration” fests to draw new fans.

MLS has a record 44 players on various national teams in the tournament.

“Historically, after every men’s World Cup that the U.S. men’s national team has participated in, we’ve seen about a 10% to 20% growth in interest in MLS,” said Camilo Durana, the league's chief business officer. "The idea that this World Cup, in its expanded form, played on home soil with MLS playing such an important role from a hosting perspective, we think it can have an even greater impact, and that’s the opportunity for us."

In Seattle, the Sounders, the Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League and their partners announced a floating floating fan zone and soccer pitch on a barge off Waterfront Park’s Pier 62 on Elliot Bay, drawing on the city's seafaring past.

Concerts galore

Many fan fest concerts are free, but most are first-come, first-served, and require advanced registration. There are options for paid premium seating.

The lineups run the gamut of musical styles and tastes.

In Vancouver, British Columbia, Flo Rida, Ziggy Marley and Motley Crue are among those performing at the city's fan zone in PNE Grounds at Hastings Park.

Kansas City's fan fest will have performances by the Chainsmokers, Sheryl Crow, the All-American Rejects and others at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Imagine Dragons and Enrique Iglesias are among the acts at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Mexico.

