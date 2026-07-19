Fans in Kansas City reflect on historic FIFA World Cup summer as host city celebrations wrap up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City residents and visitors are reflecting on a summer they say they will never forget as the FIFA World Cup wraps up with the final match.

Many are calling Kansas City the best host city in America.

Fans in Kansas City reflect on historic World Cup summer as host city celebrations wrap up

Fans on both sides of the final match say Kansas City delivered a wild success, with local leaders calling the city's World Cup run one for the books. Top law enforcement officials say there was no increase in crime throughout the tournament.

Alejandro Lopez, who lives in Kansas City and is originally from Spain, said his family will never forget this summer.

"It's been amazing, we really enjoyed all the games and matches Kansas City did so well, I'm so proud."

kshb 41 Final world cup watch party

Lopez said the city had everything it needed to pull off a historic event.

"We have the infrastructure, we have the people, we have the charisma, we have everything."

Lopez and his family attended every game at the Power & Light District, which hosted roughly 100 Soccer in the City watch parties — all of them drawing packed crowds.

"We have been here for every game here at Power and Light. We didn't miss one, and I'm glad it's over today. We are exhausted after one month but glad to be here today."

kshb 41 Final world cup watch party

A fan at the watch party echoed the sentiment, saying the experience was unlike anything else.

"It's been so great just to think that the World Cup is here in America, and here in Kansas City, it's just a whole different experience."

Kansas City resident Jose said the memories made this summer will last for generations.

"There's all this I'll be able to tell my kids and grandkids about it's truly a blessing to even be here."

For many, the tournament also marked a turning point in how the city sees itself on a national and global stage.

"Kansas City is being put on a map, and it's not being overlooked, and it's no longer a flyover city."

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