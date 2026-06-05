FBI establishes drone ‘temporary flight restrictions’ during FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several temporary flight restrictions are set to go into effect across the Kansas City area as the region gets set to host FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s website shows TFRs in place covering several locations:



Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas, where Argentina is practicing

Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village, Kansas, where England is staying

Swope Soccer Complex in Kansas City, Missouri, where England has practice

KC Current practice facilities in Riverside, where the Netherlands will practice

All of downtown KCMO, including the Riverfront, where Argentina is staying

Areas above the National World War I Museum and Memorial, where FIFA’s Kansas City Fan Festival is taking place

Above the Country Club Plaza, where the Netherlands is staying

Two sites in Lawrence, Kansas, which are associated with where Algeria is practicing and staying.

KSHB

On Friday, the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office issued a warning to drone operators about flying in restricted spaces.

“As teams from around the world convene in and around Kansas City for FIFA World Cup matches, the United States Government will establish Temporary Flight Restrictions around the World Cup Stadiums, Fan Festivals and other events,” FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Chris Ormerod said Friday.

The FBI says it will work with the FAA to enforce the TFRs, including detecting, tracking and assessing unauthorized drone activity. The FBI says it will “mitigate unauthorized drone activity within restricted airspace, while preserving evidence for potential enforcement action.”

“Flying in a restricted zone isn’t just dangerous, it is a federal crime,” Ormerod said. “With your help, we can keep the skies and FIFA World Cup matches safe for everyone.”

Violators can face fines of up to $100,000, up to a year in prison and confiscation of their drone.

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