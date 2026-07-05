FIFA clears USMNT’s Folarin Balogun to play Monday vs Belgium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Team USA striker Folarin Balogun has been cleared to play in Monday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Belgium, FIFA announced Sunday.

“By operation of Article 27FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one year,” FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee announced Sunday .

Balogun was assessed a red card in the U.S. 2-0 Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The U.S. will take on Belgium at 7 p.m. Monday in Seattle, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.

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