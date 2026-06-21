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The FIFA World Cup Fan Fest is drawing crowds from around the world to Kansas City, including fans from Curaçao, Ecuador, Brazil and beyond, who are experiencing the city for the first time.

FIFA Fan Fest draws international crowds to Kansas City, but clear bag policy turns some away

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issued an alert Saturday warning that fans without clear bags are being turned away at the gate.

Some fans arriving without clear bags have been leaving their belongings unattended rather than returning to their vehicles.

Police say that it is creating a security concern.

"The solution they are seeking is to go around the corner or around the side of the fence and stash their bag," said KCPD Capt. Jake Becchina.

kshb 41 KCPD warns FIFA Fan Fest attendees in Kansas City that clear bags are required or they'll be turned away

Becchina continued, "All of our officers are trained to look for things that are out of place, and a bag there that wasn't there before can be considered out of place."

Police say any unattended or suspicious bags will be disposed of.

"We have ways to check and to make sure that it's either a suspicious package or an unattended package, but at the end of the day, ultimately we do have to dispose of that bag," Becchina said.

For fans who arrive without a clear bag, there is a storage option nearby.

"There is a small amount of locker storage that's available here at the complex," Becchina said. "It's over off of Main Street, right by where the streetcar lets out."

Clear bags are permitted at the event as long as they comply with FIFA's bag policy.

kshb 41 KCPD warns FIFA Fan Fest attendees in Kansas City that clear bags are required or they'll be turned away

Some fans came prepared. One attendee said they already had a clear bag on hand.

"I got this from my old job at MLS, so I've had this," the fan said.

Despite the bag policy headaches, most fans say the experience is what matters most. International visitors say Kansas City has made a strong impression.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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