FIFA Fan Fest, National WWI Museum and Memorial all-access pass guarantees entry even when crowds hit capacity

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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The National WWI Museum and Memorial is serving as the official gateway to the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City, offering an all-access pass that guarantees entry even if festival attendance hits its limit of 25,000 people.

The pass is available only on Fan Fest days through July 11. Visitors must redeem it by 4:45 p.m. to access concerts and other events.

The pass also includes admission to the museum, which features a new exhibit called "The Beautiful Game" about soccer's history and its connection to World War I.

FIFA Fan Fest, WWI Museum all-access pass guarantees entry even at capacity

Dr. Matthew Naylor, president and CEO of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, said the pass is designed for visitors who want more than just the festival experience.

"When there's major events, often people are coming to those events just for the events themselves," Naylor said.

Naylor said international visitors and those hosting them are also looking for things to do around the city.

"But people are looking also for things to do here during their time in Kansas City, the international visitors, or people who are hosting international visitors," he said.

Grant Stephens Dr. Matthew Naylor, president and CEO of the National WWI Museum and Memorial

Entry to the museum works differently during Fan Fest. Visitors bring their tickets to security checkpoints set up outside, then walk or are shuttled up to the museum.

Limited passes are available each day. The all-access pass starts at $30 for adults and $20 for members. Passes can be purchased through the museum's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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