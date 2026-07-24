FIFA: 'Kansas City gave the world something it will never forget'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City came alive for several weeks this summer as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In a letter this week, FIFA officials thanked Kansas City for being one of 16 host cities.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi and Chief Business and Strategy Officer Amy Hopfinger penned a letter dated Thursday, July 23, thanking the city for its efforts.

Read the letter below.

A message from FIFA to Kansas City and Kansas City Stadium

On behalf of FIFA and the global football family, thank you.

Kansas City has secured its place in FIFA World Cup history. For one unforgettable month, KC welcomed the world with open arms, proving that football’s biggest stage belongs just as much in the American Midwest as anywhere else. Across six remarkable matches, Kansas City wasn’t simply a host - it became a home for fans from every corner of the globe.

As “base camp capital of the world,” you have welcomed the world’s No. 1 team. Lawrence, Kansas, embraced Algeria as one of their own, the sea of orange filled the city with Oranje pride, and England has become part of everyday life in Prairie Village.

Kansas City celebrated every culture, every supporter, and every story. Visitors arrived expecting world-class football. They left talking about the warmth of the people, the pride of the community, and the unmistakable spirit that makes Kansas City so special.

That spirit could be felt everywhere. It filled the FIFA Fan Festival, energized neighborhood watch parties, and transformed Kansas City Stadium from the home of the Chiefs into a stage for the world’s game. Across teh region, volunteers, local organizers, neighborhood partners, and fans came together to help Kansas City show up on the world stage - creating vibrant visuals, shared celebrations, and a spirit of hospitality that reached far beyong the stadium. The entire region played their part, creating moments that have touched the ‘hearts’ of all those who experienced it.

Thank you for from Day 1 seeing and embracing all that the World Cup could be, for opening your city, sharing your passion, and making FIFA World Cup history with us.

The world came to Kansas City, and Kansas City gave the world something it will never forget.

Sincerely,

Heimo Schirgi

Chief Operating Officer

FIFA World Cup 2026

Amy Hopfinger

Chief Business & Strategy Officer

FIFA World Cup 2026

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