FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw Kansas City watch party set for Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The buzz for Kansas City’s hosting of FIFA World Cup 2026 will reach a new level Friday when fans learn the final draw.

Fans wanting to be a part of the excitement can head to the official Kansas City World Cup 26 Host City Watch Party, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, at the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The event will be hosted by Kansas City-based soccer commentator Nate Bukaty and former FIFA World Cup player and former Kansas City Wizards defender Jimmy Conrad.

FIFA officials will be in Washington, D.C., for the final draw, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT.

Doors open for Kansas City’s watch party at 9 a.m., with festivities starting at 10 a.m.

The first 1,000 fans to arrive at the event will receive a limited-edition scarf presented by H&R Block.

The free event is one of several events planned over the next several months in the lead-up to the World Cup. Kansas City is set to host six matches over several weeks in June and July.

