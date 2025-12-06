FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage matches revealed for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're a soccer fan in the Kansas City area, you'll be excited to learn which countries are playing in Kansas City for FIFA World Cup 2026 next June and July.

The group stage schedule for Kansas City was revealed during a live broadcast across FIFA platforms Saturday.

Kansas City will host four group stage matches on June 16, 20, 25 and 27.



The Tuesday, June 16, match at 8 p.m. will feature two countries from Group J: Argentina and Algeria

The Saturday, June 20, match at 7 p.m. will feature two countries from Group E: Ecuador and Curaçao

The Thursday, June 25, match at 6 p.m. will feature two countries from Group F: Tunisia and the Netherlands

The Saturday, June 27, match at 9 p.m. will feature two countries from Group J: Algeria and Austria

Kansas City is also set to host a Round of 32 match on Friday, July 3, and a quarterfinal match on Saturday, July 11.

The full list of groups is below.

Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, UEFA Playoff D

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, UEFA Playoff A

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: United States, Australia, Paraguay, UEFA Playoff C

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, UEFA Playoff B

Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, FIFA 2

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, FIFA 1

Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana

A series of playoffs in March will determine the tournament's final six slots.

