FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour to stop in Kansas City in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour will make a stop in Kansas City from April 18-19.

Presented by Coca-Cola, the global tour began in early January.

The North American leg of the tour starts at the end of the month. To build anticipation for the World Cup this summer, the trophy will stop in all 16 host cities as well as 22 additional stops across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Stopping first in Mexico City on Feb. 26, the North American leg concludes in the same location on June 8, just ahead of the opening match.

“Over the course of 75 tour days, the original FIFA World Cup Trophy will travel coast to coast across North America and around the world, offering fans unforgettable experiences and exclusive access to the most iconic symbol in global sport,” FIFA said in a news release.

Those interested in attending can register for tickets here.

For those who select Kansas City, secured tickets include a link to directions, which opens a Google map to 50 E. 13th St. in downtown KCMO.

The full North American FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour schedule is as follows:



Canada Mexico United States April 10-11: Vancouver Feb. 26-27: Mexico City March 24-25: Los Angeles April 12: Calgary Feb. 28-March 2: Guadalajara March 28: Las Vegas April 13: Winnipeg March 4-5: León March 29-30: San Francisco May 22: Montreal March 9-10: Chihuahua April 1: Salt Lake City May 23: Halifax March 11-12: Querétaro April 4: Portland May 24: Ottawa March 14-17: Monterrey April 5-6: Seattle May 25-26: Toronto March 18-19: Puebla April 14-15: Chicago March 20: Chichén Itzá April 17: St. Louis March 21-22: Mérida April 18-19: Kansas City June 5-8: Mexico City April 25-26: Dallas April 28-29: Austin April 30: San Antonio May 2-3: Houston May 5: New Orleans May 7: Birmingham May 9-10: Miami May 11-12: Orlando May 15-16: Atlanta May 21: Philadelphia May 30-31: Boston June 3: New York/New Jersey

