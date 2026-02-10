Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour to stop in Kansas City in April

Noah K. Murray/AP
2026 FIFA World Cup Trophy on display before press conference at Rockefeller Plaza. Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour will make a stop in Kansas City from April 18-19.

Presented by Coca-Cola, the global tour began in early January.

The North American leg of the tour starts at the end of the month. To build anticipation for the World Cup this summer, the trophy will stop in all 16 host cities as well as 22 additional stops across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Stopping first in Mexico City on Feb. 26, the North American leg concludes in the same location on June 8, just ahead of the opening match.

“Over the course of 75 tour days, the original FIFA World Cup Trophy will travel coast to coast across North America and around the world, offering fans unforgettable experiences and exclusive access to the most iconic symbol in global sport,” FIFA said in a news release.

Those interested in attending can register for tickets here.

For those who select Kansas City, secured tickets include a link to directions, which opens a Google map to 50 E. 13th St. in downtown KCMO.

The full North American FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour schedule is as follows:

CanadaMexicoUnited States
April 10-11: VancouverFeb. 26-27: Mexico CityMarch 24-25: Los Angeles
April 12: CalgaryFeb. 28-March 2: GuadalajaraMarch 28: Las Vegas
April 13: WinnipegMarch 4-5: León March 29-30: San Francisco
May 22: MontrealMarch 9-10: ChihuahuaApril 1: Salt Lake City
May 23: HalifaxMarch 11-12: QuerétaroApril 4: Portland
May 24: OttawaMarch 14-17: MonterreyApril 5-6: Seattle
May 25-26: Toronto March 18-19: PueblaApril 14-15: Chicago
March 20: Chichén ItzáApril 17: St. Louis
March 21-22: MéridaApril 18-19: Kansas City
June 5-8: Mexico City April 25-26: Dallas
April 28-29: Austin
April 30: San Antonio
May 2-3: Houston
May 5: New Orleans
May 7: Birmingham
May 9-10: Miami
May 11-12: Orlando
May 15-16: Atlanta
May 21: Philadelphia
May 30-31: Boston
June 3: New York/New Jersey

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

