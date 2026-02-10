FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour to stop in Kansas City in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour will make a stop in Kansas City from April 18-19.
Presented by Coca-Cola, the global tour began in early January.
The North American leg of the tour starts at the end of the month. To build anticipation for the World Cup this summer, the trophy will stop in all 16 host cities as well as 22 additional stops across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Stopping first in Mexico City on Feb. 26, the North American leg concludes in the same location on June 8, just ahead of the opening match.
“Over the course of 75 tour days, the original FIFA World Cup Trophy will travel coast to coast across North America and around the world, offering fans unforgettable experiences and exclusive access to the most iconic symbol in global sport,” FIFA said in a news release.
Those interested in attending can register for tickets here.
For those who select Kansas City, secured tickets include a link to directions, which opens a Google map to 50 E. 13th St. in downtown KCMO.
The full North American FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour schedule is as follows:
|Canada
|Mexico
|United States
|April 10-11: Vancouver
|Feb. 26-27: Mexico City
|March 24-25: Los Angeles
|April 12: Calgary
|Feb. 28-March 2: Guadalajara
|March 28: Las Vegas
|April 13: Winnipeg
|March 4-5: León
|March 29-30: San Francisco
|May 22: Montreal
|March 9-10: Chihuahua
|April 1: Salt Lake City
|May 23: Halifax
|March 11-12: Querétaro
|April 4: Portland
|May 24: Ottawa
|March 14-17: Monterrey
|April 5-6: Seattle
|May 25-26: Toronto
|March 18-19: Puebla
|April 14-15: Chicago
|March 20: Chichén Itzá
|April 17: St. Louis
|March 21-22: Mérida
|April 18-19: Kansas City
|June 5-8: Mexico City
|April 25-26: Dallas
|April 28-29: Austin
|April 30: San Antonio
|May 2-3: Houston
|May 5: New Orleans
|May 7: Birmingham
|May 9-10: Miami
|May 11-12: Orlando
|May 15-16: Atlanta
|May 21: Philadelphia
|May 30-31: Boston
|June 3: New York/New Jersey
