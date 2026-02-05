KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Graham Zusi, a former star for Sporting Kansas City, shared with KSHB 41 News Anchor Kevin Holmes on Wednesday why Argentina made a great decision when it chose Kansas City as its base camp for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Former Sporting KC star Graham Zusi says Kansas City is perfect for Argentina's base camp

Zusi told Holmes there were two main factors that led to Argentina selecting Kansas City: location and facilities.

"They have excellent pitches, a phenomenal gym with all the modalities they would need for rest and recovery," Zusi said.

Zusi also shared with Holmes that having the defending champions pick Kansas City for their base camp means it will elevate the city even more as a soccer town.

Argentina's soccer fans are known for having one of the world's greatest and most-traveled fan bases.

The defending World Cup champions are scheduled to play their first match of the 2026 World Cup at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) against Algeria on June 16.

—

