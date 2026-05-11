KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers stories from across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with JuYeon .

—

One month from Monday, FIFA World Cup 2026 will kick off with two matches in Mexico, with Kansas City joining the action on June 16 when defending champion Argentina takes on Algeria.

When Argentina and Algeria take the pitch, they'll do so at Kansas City Stadium.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium starts transformation for FIFA World Cup 2026

RELATED | FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City coverage

On Monday, crews continued work to get the stadium — more commonly known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — ready for next month's soccer action.

The work underway includes adding World Cup signage and temporarily removing certain sponsor logos from the stadium. Crews are also busy making sure the grass on the pitch, a special blend by FIFA, is ready to go for next month's first match.

Chase Lucas/KSHB Preparations are underway at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium/Kansas City Stadium ahead of FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs Executive Vice President of Operations and Events Matt Kenny detailed some of the changes with reporters on Monday.

"As fans come from other parts of the world, they will know that they are in an NFL stadium that is home to the Chiefs," Kenny said. "Although they are here for soccer, and we’ve worked with FIFA extensively on the right balance for their requirements, but also a little bit of Kansas City flair."

Chase Lucas/KSHB Preparations are underway at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium/Kansas City Stadium ahead of FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City.

Over the last four years, Kinney’s crews removed 3,500 seats to make space to widen the field.

Teams have also been working to install proper lighting and HVAC systems for playability.

Arrowhead crews have until Sunday, May 17, to complete their work before they hand over the keys to FIFA.

Chase Lucas/KSHB Preparations are underway at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium/Kansas City Stadium ahead of FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City.

—