SHAWNEE, Kan. — Anticipation is building for the next World Cup match here in Kansas City as Ghana and Colombia face off at Kansas City Stadium Friday night.

Father Joseph Asante of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Shawnee says his passion for Team Ghana, also known as the Black Stars, knows no bounds.

"It's about the love': Ghanaian Catholic priest speaks on power of World Cup

He is Ghanaian and moved to Kansas City for ministry one year ago from his home country.

“The passion is not just soccer. Their passion is their love for the people,” Father Joseph said. “I love football. I played football. As a kid growing up, I played in the seminary in teams and everything.”

Chase Lucas

Recently, a parishioner at his church surprised him with tickets to the Ghana vs. Croatia match in Philadelphia.

He says soccer has always been more than a sport, and the World Cup has been a great way to unite people and outwardly celebrate humanity.

Father Joseph Asante

“When I was in Philadelphia, watching Ghana between Croatia, we stayed on our feet for one minute for people who were struggling in Venezuela. And that is how soccer is supposed to be — caring for one another and for people. And so, it makes me so passionate as a priest to use soccer as a way of evangelizing,” said Father Joseph. “Soccer stands for peace, soccer stands for love, soccer stands for family. And God is love, God is family, and God is peace.”

Father Joseph hopes he can attend this Friday’s match. He predicts Ghana will take home the win 2-0.

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